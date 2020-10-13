‘Karen’ Explodes at Neighbor, Threatens to Sue Over Biden Sign: WATCH

One suburban Karen’s last nerve has been worked. A woman was filmed on her neighbor’s ‘ring’ doorbell threatening to sue over the neighbor’s Biden yard sign. The clip has racked up more than a million views on various social media platforms.

Yelled the woman, who identifies herself as Zelda: “I want to show you something. … Get out your neighborhood bylaws. In section 5.20, no sign shall be in the yard. If you don’t take this terrorist Biden sh*t down, I will sue you! And I was going to have you sell my house but that’s not going to happen now and you’re going to lose a lot of business because of this crap. You get out your neighborhood association bylaws! Section 5.20!”