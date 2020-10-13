Sheldon Whitehouse, Cristiano Ronaldo COVID, Ralph Northam, Emoluments, Rupert Everett, Bill Barr, Kanye West, Johnny Weir: HOT LINKS

DARK MONEY. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse exposes the $250 million right-wing “scheme” that has corrupted the judicial court system to turn back the clock on fundamental rights for many Americans.

EMOLUMENTS. SCOTUS rejects lawsuit targeting Trump.

PLEASE PROCEED. Ethics groups call for impeachment inquiry against Attorney General Bill Barr: “The University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law and Washington-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Barr could not be trusted to represent the work of his department accurately and that there were problems with the truthfulness of Barr’s public statements.”

RALPH NORTHAM. Democratic Virginia governor blasts Trump after threat to kidnap him. “The Northam administration’s comments came shortly after the Associated Press reported that an FBI agent testified that members of the anti-government paramilitary groups with plans to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had also discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.”

CALIFORNIA. Attorney General orders removal of illegal ballot drop-off boxes the GOP has been installing around the state. GOP ADMITS: “The California Republican Party has admitted responsibility for placing more than 50 deceptively labeled ‘official’ drop boxes for mail-in ballots in Los Angeles, Fresno and Orange Counties — an action that state officials said was illegal and could lead to voter fraud.”

Nothing reeks of desperation quite like the Republican Party organization these days — willing to lie, cheat, and threaten our democracy all for the sake of gaining power.



These unofficial drop boxes aren’t just misleading, they are illegal. https://t.co/5bWDVWPLEe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 12, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Here's a copy of the cease and desist letter that went to @FresnoCountyGOP, and GOP offices in Los Angeles and Orange County from CA Secretary of State and Attorney General's offices over unofficial ballot drop boxes. pic.twitter.com/WpbMI72fwD — Liz González (@LizKMPH) October 12, 2020

RUPERT EVERETT. Why Madonna no longer trusts me.

MEGHAN MARKLE. I’m the most trolled person in the world…

CAREY HART. Pink’s husband teaches his kids to shoot, says he’s a Trump-hating Republican.

NXIVM. Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India breaks silence about the sex cult run by Keith Raniere.

MARK ZUCKERBERG. Facebook CEO and wife donate $100 million more “to local governments to pay for polling place rentals, poll workers, personal protective equipment and other election administration costs over the coming weeks.”

CRISTIANO RONALDO. Football superstar tests positive for COVID. “Portugal confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo is in isolation and not showing symptoms. The statement added that following Ronaldo’s test, the remaining players in the Portugal squad underwent new tests on Tuesday, which came back negative.”

NOT AUTHORIZED. Trump campaign ad uses top military officials in violation of Pentagon policy: “The ad, which appeared as recently as Monday and targets possible mail-in voters, features a photo of Trump with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley at his side as well as Vice President Pence.”

GOD SAVE AMERICA. Kanye West locks down rights to purported campaign slogan, releases first ad. “Ye just filed legal docs to lock up the rights to “God Save America” — which he wants to slap on shirts, sweaters and hoodies in what seems to be a final-ditch effort to push his message that was front-and-center in his 1st campaign ad … bringing faith back to politics.”

LINCOLN PROJECT ADS OF THE DAY. Trump TV and Chyna.

DANCING PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Johnny Weir. ‘Dressed in form-fitting red pants with suspenders over a colorful, flowing shirt tied at his waist, the Quarryville native mirrored the movements of his dance partner, Britt Stewart, through graceful extensions, spins and lifts to the Bonnie Tyler hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”‘

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Teriek.