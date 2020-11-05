‘FOX & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Says Trump Should Punish Twitter by Leaving: WATCH

FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade had a great idea this morning. Donald Trump should punish Twitter by leaving the platform and taking his supporters with him. The suggestion came after Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh complained to the panel that Twitter was acting as “editor-in-chief” of social media by censoring and putting warning signs on disinformation.

Said Kilmeade: “Why do you patronize a big-tech company like this when they continue to show a lack of respect for you? The president should start. If the president takes his followers and goes somewhere else, that will be a tweetstorm.”