Trump and Biden’s Early Morning Tweets Say Everything About the Direction the Election Appears to Be Headed

Donald Trump and Joe Biden cast dueling tweets on Thursday morning as US voters awaited election results from the states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia that will decide the presidential race.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

The Hill reports: “Trump’s remarks come as his lead over Biden in Pennsylvania and Georgia steadily narrows as ballots are counted. Yet Biden also leads Trump in Arizona, where the gap also narrowed between the two candidates overnight. Stopping the count in Arizona would leave Biden ahead. Biden also leads in Nevada, though a number of ballots have yet to be counted. Republicans are hoping that race turns around.”