Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers and Their Kids Feature in Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

Love, Simon producer Greg Berlanti and former pro soccer player Robbie Rogers and their two children are one of eleven diverse families featured in Ralph Lauren’s holiday fashion campaign.

Said Rogers on Instagram: “Thank you @ralphlauren for including so many diverse families in your holiday campaign. We were grateful and proud to be included in your commitment to showing families of every kind that all love same way #FamilyIsWhoYouLove”

Said Berlanti in another post: Those in-between moments are the easiest ones to miss. And yet they’re always the ones that you remember the most, that tether you together.”

