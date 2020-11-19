Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers and Their Kids Feature in Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

Love, Simon producer Greg Berlanti and former pro soccer player Robbie Rogers and their two children are one of eleven diverse families featured in Ralph Lauren’s holiday fashion campaign.

For this year's Holiday campaign, @Gberlanti and @RobbieRogers join us with their two children to celebrate love and family in all its forms



Discover their story and more as we spoke with eleven families from around the world: https://t.co/9yDoc8Njxs#FamilyIsWhoYouLove pic.twitter.com/T8cPznaMdn — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) November 18, 2020

Said Rogers on Instagram: “Thank you @ralphlauren for including so many diverse families in your holiday campaign. We were grateful and proud to be included in your commitment to showing families of every kind that all love same way #FamilyIsWhoYouLove”

Said Berlanti in another post: Those in-between moments are the easiest ones to miss. And yet they’re always the ones that you remember the most, that tether you together.”