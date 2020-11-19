Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Melts Down His Face After Reenacting ‘My Cousin Vinny’ in Unhinged ‘Election Fraud’ Press Conference: WATCH

Rudy Giuliani lobbed allegations about voter fraud at an unhinged press conference where he reenacted a scene from the film My Cousin Vinny and something that appeared to be hair dye dripped down the side of his face.

Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye as he spreads lies about the presidential election.



Veep really couldn't have written it better. https://t.co/m3yPL1xApo — Joan Greve (@joanegreve) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is on TV with Dye running down is face but he wants us to take him serious! pic.twitter.com/P9yXwGRriT — Moetown Lee (@MoetownLee) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is getting his Trump election fraud claims from the movie My Cousin Vinny. Republicans should be ashamed and humiliated by this clownery. pic.twitter.com/VdWbjWh0p4 November 19, 2020

Presenting no evidence, Giuliani claimed there were enough votes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona to overturn the election. Giuliani’s claims are not backed up by election officials in any of those states.

He also cited hundreds of affidavits from Michigan “poll watchers” that have already been debunked.

Giuliani is wrong. We read all the affidavits. Three reporters read them all. There is no evidence. https://t.co/8vUOOEuFys — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) November 19, 2020

This is the only "evidence" @RudyGiuliani is citing, as he claims there was a nationwide plot to commit voter fraud to elect Biden. It's a story already rejected by a judge. BTW, Rudy hasn't named one conspirator in this plot. His baloney is so thin you can see through it. https://t.co/5AzSvz4Pmd — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 19, 2020

Giuliani also stated that Trump’s goal was to “overturn” the election.

Some additional clips of the press conference from Vox’s Aaron Rupar, which also included Sidney Powell and Trump adviser Jenna Ellis (who once called Trump an “unethical, corrupt, lying, criminal, dirtbag”):

Giuliani, shorter: Black votes in big cities were fraudulent pic.twitter.com/Ht1zAviEbN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Giuliani's reenacts a scene from "My Cousin Vinny" and then casually accuses Biden of crimes. Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/3RKJeX8cWs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Giuliani has figured out that if you just take out all the votes from blue areas that went for Biden, Trump wins. Groundbreaking work. pic.twitter.com/NsAw9g4Sgv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

"That's the reason why [Biden] probably didn't have to go out and campaign" — Giuliani's final argument (he has no evidence for this) is that the Democratic Party and Biden conspired to commit massive election fraud pic.twitter.com/5MJr2mZPRi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Jenna Ellis takes the mic and starts preemptively castigating the media for calling this press event too long and devoid of evidence pic.twitter.com/yUHrnpBnYI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Giuliani is still melting pic.twitter.com/y0t4m9Rd4U — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

We've reached the antisemitic dogwhistle portion of this press conference pic.twitter.com/0xjHQjvhq4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

