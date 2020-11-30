Indiana Attorney General Asks SCOTUS to Reverse Ruling Allowing Same-Sex Couples to Both Be Listed as Parents on Child’s Birth Certificate

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding an Indiana judge’s ruling allowing both members of a married same-sex couple to be listed as parents on their child’s birth certificate.

The AP reports: “The original case involved Ashlee and Ruby Henderson, a gay married couple from Lafayette who filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 challenging Indiana’s birth records law. They sued the state health commissioner and Tippecanoe County officials because county officials would not list both of them as parents on the birth certificate of their son, who Ruby conceived through artificial insemination.”

The Indy Star adds: “In the case of the Henderson family, their child’s birth certificate had just one person, Ruby, listed as the parent. Seven additional couples joined the suit as plaintiffs after Indiana successfully appealed the case up to the 7th Circuit.”

Wrote Hill in the appeal to SCOTUS: “A birth mother’s wife will never be the biological father of the child, meaning that, whenever a birth-mother’s wife gains presumptive ‘parentage’ status, a biological father’s rights and obligations to the child have necessarily been undermined without proper adjudication.”