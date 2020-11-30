Nuclear Scientist, British Bake Off, Danell Leyva, Chadwick Boseman, Jon Voight, Vaccine Recipients: HOT LINKS

CHAE’MESHIA SIMMS. Black transgender woman murdered in Richmond, Virginia. “According to a statement by the Human Rights Campaign, Simms death is the 39th violent death of a trans or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S, which is more than any previously recorded year.” Local report here.

ASSASSINATION. Israel killed top Iranian nuclear scientist with remote control gun: “State TV’s English-language Press TV reported earlier Wednesday a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore ‘the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.’ State TV’s Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were ‘controlled by satellite,’ a claim also made Sunday by the semiofficial Fars news agency.”

CLASSIFIED. Biden to receive presidential daily brief for the first time.

GALLUP. Biden favorability rating up, Trump down: “President-elect Joe Biden’s favorability rating has risen six percentage points to 55% since the election compared with his final preelection reading. At the same time, President Donald Trump’s favorability has edged down three points to 42%.”

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF. The wrong person was voted off in the semi-final (spoilers).

ANGELINA JOLIE. Sympathy pours out after her father Jon Voight records another batsh*t Trump lust video.

MEAN GIRLS. Lindsay Lohan opens up about the possible sequel and the cast’s recent virtual reunion.

TO THE MIDDLE EAST. Jared Kushner and team will go to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week: “Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week in a bid to ease tensions in the region, including the ongoing rift between Qatar and its neighbors. Kushner, who’s also Trump’s 39-year-old son-in-law, will first go to Neom, Saudi Arabia, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

VACCINE. Who will get first doses? “The agency has already laid out four groups that should be considered for priority: health-care personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, older adults, and people with certain underlying medical conditions — including ‘severe obesity.’ But it’s unclear to what extent the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will prioritize this group.”

PLOP PLOP FIZZ FIZZ Moscow Mitch is back with no relief bill in sight. “COVID-19 relief, a $1.4 trillion catchall spending package, and defense policy — and a final burst of judicial nominees — dominate a truncated two- or three-week session occurring as the coronavirus pandemic rockets out of control in President Donald Trump’s final weeks in office.”

CALIFORNIA. Increase seen in ‘severe complications’ from untreated gonorrhea: “Pan said there are specific groups of people ‘we especially want to remind to seek STD screening’: sexually active females 25 years old or younger; women who are pregnant; if you are a man who has sex with men; or if you are living with HIV.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Jordan Torres, Charlie Matthews, Luca Heubl, Daniel Lenhardt, Deano Perona and MORE.

TRIBUTE MONTAGE OF THE DAY. Chadwick Boseman. “The Marvel film now features a new opening montage highlighting his appearance in the movie in a move announced on his birthday on Sunday (November 29).”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Red Dot.

