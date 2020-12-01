Eyewitness Shares Photos of Men Removing Utah’s Mysterious Monolith Under Cover of Darkness

The metallic monolith discovered last week in the Utah desert that was found this week to have vanished, was removed by four men in the middle of the night according to an eyewitness who spoke with them and took photos of the encounter.

Wrote photographer and drone pilot Ross Bernards on Instagram: “If you’re interested in what exactly happened to the monolith keep reading because I was literally there. On Friday, 3 friends and myself drove the 6 hours down to the middle of nowhere in Utah and got to the “trailhead” around 7 PM after passing a sea of cars on our way in.”

“We passed one group as we hiked towards the mysterious monolith, while another group was there when we arrived, and they left pretty quick after we got there,” Bernards added. “For the next hour and 40 minutes we had the place to ourselves.”

Bernards said that at 8:40 pm the men arrived and by 8:48 it was packed up and taken to a wheelbarrow.

Bernards said one of the men told him “You better have got your pictures” and another said “this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert” before they dismantled it.

Added Bernards: “If you’re asking why we didn’t stop them well, they were right to take it out. We stayed the night and the next day hiked to a hill top overlooking the area where we saw at least 70 different cars (and a plane) in and out. Cars parking everywhere in the delicate desert landscape. Nobody following a path or each other. We could literally see people trying to approach it from every direction to try and reach it, permanently altering the untouched landscape. Mother Nature is an artist, it’s best to leave the art in the wild to her.”