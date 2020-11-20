Kayleigh McEnany to CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins: ‘I Don’t Call on Activists’ — WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing since October 2 on Friday and returned to the mic as she left the room after taking a handful of questions to snipe at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins: “I don’t call on activists.”

Collins responded: “That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job.”

Collins later tweeted: “It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism.”

Watch this exchange: "That's not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job." pic.twitter.com/QkgE6d1Rzl — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020

