Kayleigh McEnany to CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins: ‘I Don’t Call on Activists’ — WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing since October 2 on Friday and returned to the mic as she left the room after taking a handful of questions to snipe at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins: “I don’t call on activists.”
Collins responded: “That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job.”
Collins later tweeted: “It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism.”
