Summoned to White House by Trump, Michigan GOP Lawmakers in Charge of Vote Certification Say They’ll Follow the Law

Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield

Michigan GOP lawmakers Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield were summoned to the White House on Friday in a presumed bid to overturn the election in the president’s favor even though the vote clearly went to Joe Biden, released statements saying they’ll follow the law.

Wrote Shirkey and Chatfield: “Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections. …. As legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

Read their full statements:

My statement on our meeting with the President today: pic.twitter.com/npKXVFI60x — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) November 20, 2020

I was glad to have met with President Trump this evening. Here is my statement on the meeting: pic.twitter.com/LGKfDptfrE November 20, 2020

CNN reports: “A person familiar with Friday’s meeting said the session was cordial as the group explained to the President the process for certifying the election and assigning electors in their state. Trump did not apply any overt pressure on the lawmakers to try and shift electors from Biden to himself, or to prevent the vote from being certified, the person familiar with the meeting said, but the President did appear interested in the explanation the lawmakers offered.”