Laura Ingraham Prepares FOX News Viewers for Trump Loss, Suggests SCOTUS Might Overturn Results: WATCH

FOX News host Laura Ingraham prepared her viewers for a possible Trump loss on Friday night.

“If and when it’s time to accept an unfavorable outcome in this election, and we hope it never comes, but if and when that does happen, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie,” Ingraham said. “So many remarked about his tone and presence. Exactly what he needs.”

Now losing, especially when you believe the process wasn’t fair, it’s a gut punch. And I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way, but losing, if that’s what happens, it’s awful. But President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. And then, the love and respect his supporters feel for him, it’s only going to grow stronger. And his legacy? More historically significant. The media knows he’ll be a GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt. They know he’s a hero to tens of millions of Americans, and they want to take that from him too.”

Laura Ingraham prepares her audience for the likely possibility that the President will lose the election pic.twitter.com/tG50EIHj60 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 7, 2020

In a separate segment, highlighted by Media Matters, Ingraham suggested SCOTUS might overturn the election.

“We don’t know exactly what the Supreme Court will do but there is precedent for courts overturning the results of elections. Back in 1994, a U.S. District Court judge voided the results of a Philadelphia state senate election and awarded it to the Republican challenger because of rampant Democrat fraud. And it was a consequential race, too. It was enough to flip control of the state senate altogether.”