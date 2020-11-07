WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Matt Gaetz Test Positive for COVID

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House revealed on Friday night. And Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz, has also contracted COVID, according to a report in Politico. Gaetz has not made any public statements about it.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said. And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.”