Lil Nas X Dons High-Tech Gay Apparel as Santa in Futuristic ‘Holiday’ — WATCH

Lil Nas X takes us 200 years into the future in “Holiday”, the out rapper’s first release since his 2019 EP 7.

Rolling Stone reports: “Co-directed by Nas and Gibson Hazard, the visual takes place on Christmas Day in the year 2220. Lil Nas X portrays four distinct characters within a gigantic, sci-fi Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. Later, he takes a ride across the United States in a high-tech ‘sleigh’ — a Christmas-red Dodge Challenger — pulled by robotic reindeer, and flies past his own versions of Mount Rushmore, the Hollywood sign, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and Times Square.”

In 2019, Lil Nas X won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. He also took home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Old Town Road (Official Movie).”