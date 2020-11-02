U.S. Soccer Stars Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Engaged

Megan Rapinoe, who led the U.S. women’s soccer team to a second World Cup win last year, announced her engagement to Seattle Storm Sue Bird on Friday night in an Instagram post showing a photo of the proposal.

NBC News adds: “Rapinoe, 35, who once called herself ‘a walking protest,’ has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ and women’s rights — helping spearhead a campaign to get pay equity for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She and Bird, 40, have used their platforms to promote various like-minded causes, from supporting Black-owned businesses to encouraging people to vote.”