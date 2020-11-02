For 3rd Time, Trump Leaves Cold Rally Attendees Stranded for Hours: ‘People Melting Down Left and Right Due to the Logistical Sh*tshow of Leaving the Event’ — WATCH

Will Trump supporters realize that the president uses people for his own needs and cares little about their welfare otherwise after rally attendees were left stranded for a third time this week in cold temperatures following a campaign rally in Georgia?

After the debacle in Omaha last Tuesday, it happened again in Pennsylvania on Friday.

NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin chronicled the chaos.

Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars: pic.twitter.com/rx34hXSR2U — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

A chaotic scene where hundreds lined the road a mile up from where President Trump held his rally in Rome, GA — attempting to exit the event.



Some people were sitting and laying on the ground. It’s 46 degrees and windy in the area tonight. pic.twitter.com/AqyAYpZBLA November 2, 2020

Also there were people melting down left and right due to the logistical shitshow of leaving the event. Screaming matches between people over who gets to board returning busses, etc. I heard variations of “this is the biggest nightmare…” shouted in frustration several times — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 2, 2020

Newsweek reports: “Thousands were bussed into the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, leaving their cars in parking lots, but were left waiting for hours after coaches failed to pick them up. … chaotic scenes unfolded as the rally drew to a close around 10:30 p.m. EST with hundreds battling to exit the site and lining the road scrambling to get onto buses.