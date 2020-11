Hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Mitch McConnell was on the phone with Trump demanding the president nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace her, according to the Senate Majority Leader’s former chief of staff John Holmes.

Said Holmes in a new Frontline documentary: “McConnell told him two things. He said, first, I’m going to put out a statement that says we’re going to fill the vacancy. Second, he said, you’ve gotta nominate Amy Coney Barrett.