Rachel Maddow Ruthlessly Mocks Rudy Giuliani Election ‘Hearing’ That Trump is Expected to Attend Today: ‘Sponsored by Grecian Formula!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump is expected to attend a “hearing” held by Rudy Giuliani with the Pennsylvania State Senate on Wednesday to discuss election “issues.”

Confirmed to me by two people briefed on the plans. Some aides had tried talking him out of this. https://t.co/jBaA2cypT3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2020

The “hearing” is to be held at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, and received a ruthless mocking from Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night.

Said Maddow: “Ooh! A legislative hearing in Pennsylvania! Even after they’ve just already certified the vote there?”

“They’re going to hold a legislative hearing investigating the election? Really?” said Maddow. “After certification, they are? No, actually. Read the fine print here. Do you remember when the Trump folks had their big press conference in Philadelphia and the president said it was at the Four Seasons, but it turned out it was actually in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Landscaping company out by the crematorium and the porn store? Well, same kinda thing here.”

“They’re calling it a Pennsylvania State Senate hearing,” Maddow explained. “But this legislative hearing is not at the Pennsylvania State Senate. It’s not even in the capital city. It’s just Republicans in Pennsylvania going to a hotel in Gettysburg, the Wyndham Hotel — unless perhaps it’s Wyndham Total Landscaping.”

“They’re going to hear a presentation from Rudy Giuliani,” Maddow giggled. “Sponsored by Grecian Formula.“

“They’re calling this like ‘the Pennsylvania Legislature’s investigating the election.’ No, people are going to go eat rolled-up sandwiches on a catering plate while they listen to Rudy Giuliani say the things that he said on Lou Dobb,” Maddow continued.

“Is this just going to be a constant now?” Maddow wondered. “Is this just going to be a thing that Trump-related folks do every day? Basically a grift vehicle for them to continue to raise money from gullible people who think there’s a magic rabbit to pull out of a hat and make Trump king and send all the Democrats to Guantanamo?”