Nevada became the first state to protect same-sex marriage in its constitution on Tuesday, with voters approving a ballot measure by 61.2 percent to 38.8 percent.

“Marriage would be defined as between couples, regardless of gender, though religious organizations and clergypersons would have the right to refuse to solemnize a marriage. Question 2 would repeal a 2002 amendment stating that marriage between a male and female is the only type of marriage recognized by the state,” the NYT reported.

Said Sean Savoy, Founder & Director of the Northern Nevada LGBTQ Leadership Alliance, to KOLO: “It’s utter joy and it’s relief. We want to be treated equally so that we can just live our lives in peace. The state is saying we recognize you and you will be treated equally under the law.”