Eric Trump Shares Fake Ballot Burning Video

Eric Trump shared a video (since deleted) on social media Wednesday which showed someone burning ballots in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The city quickly debunked it.

CNN reports: “The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, features a man with a plastic bag full of papers that look like ballots, which he doused with a flammable liquid and set aflame. The person, whose face is never shown, claims the 80 false “ballots” are ‘all for President Trump’ on the video. Though the location is not discussed on the video, the races on the papers are from Virginia Beach, Virginia.”

Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday. https://t.co/yprxQ7Icqn. November 4, 2020

Wrote the city of Virginia Beach in an update to its election page: “Video showing someone burning ballots – A concerned citizen shared a video with us that ostensibly shows someone burning ballots. They are NOT official ballots, they are sample ballots. See the attached freeze frame image and photo of the official ballots, which have the bar codes.”