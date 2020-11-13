Towleroad Gay News

Obama Slams Republicans for ‘Humoring’ Trump’s Baseless Election Fraud Lies: ‘That’s a Dangerous Path’ — WATCH

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama appears on this week’s 60 Minutes. In a preview clip, Trump’s predecessor blasts Republican’s for propping up the president’s lies.

Said Obama: “They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss. I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.”

