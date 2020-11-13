Mary Trump Gives 5 Reasons Why ‘This Monster’ Donald Won’t Run Again in 2024: ‘He’s in a State of Terror’ — WATCH

Trump’s niece Mary appeared on Chris Cuomo’s CNN prime time show to discuss Trump’s loss, the Republicans who continue to prop him up, and why he’ll never run again.

Said Mary: “For the first time in his life, Donald is in a situation he cannot get out of. He’s never won anything legitimately in his life, but being on the winning side of things has always been so important to him, that he’s willing to lie, cheat, steal, use other people’s money, power, influence to get the win. That can’t happen now. So he’s in a state of terror, he’s in a state of rage, and he’s in a state of total helplessness right now.”

Of Republicans who continue to lie about a second Trump term and perpetuate his lies about voter fraud, Mary said, “This is the awful part of this. He’s capable of anything. However, he should have been rendered completely irrelevant by now. Whether he concedes or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s up to the Republicans to say it’s over, we’re moving on. As long as they don’t do that, they continue to give him power. They continue to give him the ability to rile up his base and other people who voted for him. It’s an incredibly dangerous situation.”

“They’re making an incredible miscalculation here by pretending that they can control this monster that they’re unleashing upon us,” Mary continued.

Of a 2024 run, Mary added, “He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again, first of all. Secondly, it would mean for four years that he is playing essentially a supporting role, which will be very difficult for him to sustain. And you know, most importantly, in four years he will be the same age Joe Biden is now. However, Donald is a very unhealthy person. He has a terrible diet. He doesn’t exercise. And he has, you know, psychological disorders that continue to go untreated. So I don’t even imagine that he’ll be able to run in four years. Plus the fact of course he may be looking at serious charges being brought against him.”