Philadelphia Vote Counters Getting Death Threats from ‘Deranged’ Trump Supporters: ‘The Second Amendment is for People Like You’ — WATCH

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who sits on the election board, says vote counters in the city are receiving death threats.

Said Schmidt to 60 Minutes: “From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged. At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes, or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff. … Calls to our offices, reminding us that, ‘this is what the Second Amendment is for,’ people like us.”

“That’s a not so veiled death threat,” replied Bill Whitaker.

“Yes,” Schmidt affirmed. “For counting votes in a democracy.”