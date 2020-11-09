Tributes Pour Out for Alex Trebek After ‘Jeopardy’ Icon Loses Cancer Battle; Producers Reveal Final Show Date

Tributes are pouring out to Alex Trebek after the longtime Jeopardy host lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday at the age of 80.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy will continue to air new episodes hosted by Trebek for the next six weeks, culminating with the legendary host’s final episode, on Christmas Day.

People reports: “New episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air through Dec. 25, Sony Pictures Television has announced. His final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before his death. After going on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, production resumed over the summer. The ABC game show returned for its 37th season in September, with Trebek as host. Additional plans about the future of the show have yet to be announced.”

Several Jeopardy champions shared their memories and tributes.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

I keep thinking about the last time I spent with Alex Trebek. We were at a media panel promoting #JeopardyGOAT. Ken, Brad, EP Harry Friedman, Alex and I cracked wise about the show for our allotted time, then the reporters approached the stage for interviews. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 9, 2020

Those interviewers knew even the greatest contestants come and go, but the greatest host is eternal. Keep wearing that title belt wherever you are now, friend. You certainly earned it. pic.twitter.com/wIpPodA9n1 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 9, 2020

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020

Lost for words.

I'm full of gratitude for the joy Alex brought to homes like mine every night. I feel lucky for the few episodes I got to share this show with him. Even more lucky to share with him how much he meant to all of us. #WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/Z3bJMe1knZ — dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 8, 2020

I was on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I was on the first ever Back to School special. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year olds — my nightmare.



I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Limited Too, which Alex kept joking (kindly) about needing sunglasses to look at. RIP. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QxgD9m9XI4 — 17 Minute Rain Delay (@KendraJames_) November 8, 2020

Many fellow TV hosts shared their thoughts about the inimitable host as well.

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man.

What is Alex Trebek? #RIP pic.twitter.com/bzumNChYWq — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 8, 2020

It was always a privilege to be in the presence of #AlexTrebek. You hung on to his every word. @TJHolmes brings us a look back at the legacy of the @Jeopardy host after his valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Tributes continuing to pour in from around the world coming up @GMA pic.twitter.com/rI8ST4Jsw4 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) November 9, 2020

I am so fortunate to have been in the presence of #AlexTrebek several times. This is from when I filled in @GMA & he was filling in for Charlie Gibson at the time. The answer is … kind, nice, smart, funny. The question… who is Alex Trebek? pic.twitter.com/LDurYgybAj — Tracy Butler (@TracyButlerABC7) November 9, 2020

And other entertainers:

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace. Who is Alex Trebek?#RIPAlexTrebek — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 8, 2020

“The greatest thing about him was how much he loved his family.” – Mike Richards, executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, says about Alex Trebek pic.twitter.com/BTNn8pslLi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2020

One time I got invited to the National Geographic gala in DC. So obviously I said yes. After dinner they started thanking donors. They named people who gave $1K. Then $10K. Then $100K. And then a guy who gave a MILLION. To the GEOGRAPHY BEE. And he stands up and it’s Alex Trebek. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) November 9, 2020

Alex Trebek quietly donated $2 million to @FordhamNYC to send students from Harlem to our university. He was a tremendously decent human being who brought class and generosity to our Fordham family. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIPAlexTrebex https://t.co/H6kt5YGQy5 — Beth Knobel (@bethknobel) November 9, 2020