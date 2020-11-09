Tributes Pour Out for Alex Trebek After ‘Jeopardy’ Icon Loses Cancer Battle; Producers Reveal Final Show Date

Tributes are pouring out to Alex Trebek after the longtime Jeopardy host lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday at the age of 80.
Jeopardy will continue to air new episodes hosted by Trebek for the next six weeks, culminating with the legendary host’s final episode, on Christmas Day.
People reports: “New episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air through Dec. 25, Sony Pictures Television has announced. His final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before his death. After going on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, production resumed over the summer. The ABC game show returned for its 37th season in September, with Trebek as host. Additional plans about the future of the show have yet to be announced.”
Several Jeopardy champions shared their memories and tributes.
Many fellow TV hosts shared their thoughts about the inimitable host as well.
I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend. My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed.
And other entertainers: