On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) repeatedly refused to acknowledge Joe Biden as “president-elect.”

Pressed on his remarks, Blunt said, “Well, the president-elect will be the president-elect when the electors vote for him. There is no official job of president-elect.”

Politico notes: “Blunt referred to Donald Trump as ‘president-elect’ in a statement released the day after the 2016 election when he congratulated Trump on his win over Hillary Clinton.”