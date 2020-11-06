Twitter Bans Steve Bannon After He Says Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray Should Be Beheaded and Put on Display: WATCH

Twitter banned Steve Bannon after the Trump adviser said Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray should be beheaded, and their heads put “on pikes” as a warning to others.

Said Bannon on his podcast: “Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci. No, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone.”

The Hill reports: “Twitter said Bannon’s account was suspended for violating “our policy on the glorification of violence. Twitter added that it has policies in place to address explicit threats of violence and other forms of online abuse or harassment and hateful conduct.”