Anderson Cooper: Trump ‘Like an Obese Turtle on His Back, Flailing in the Hot Sun, Realizing His Time is Over’ — WATCH

Following Donald Trump’s historically dishonest speech on Thursday night in which he tried to poison American democracy, Anderson Cooper offered up his own description of the events.

Said Anderson: “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States and I think, as Jake said. It’s sad and it is truly pathetic. And of course it is dangerous, and of course it will go to the courts, but you’ll notice that the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing. No real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud. He talked about people putting papers up in windows he talked about things he’d seen on the internet. That is the President of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”