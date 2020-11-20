Trump Obstructing the 2020 Election Certification as Revenge for the Mueller Probe: REPORT

Donald Trump continues to pursue lawsuits challenging election results in swing states, hold up the Biden transition while thousands more die of COVID, and entertain GOP state legislators at the White House in a pipe dream effort to sway state electors as revenge against Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the Mueller probe.

CNN reports: “President Donald Trump told an ally that he knows he lost, but that he is delaying the transition process and is aggressively trying to sow doubt about the election results in order to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own election in 2016, especially with the Russia investigation, a source familiar with the President’s thinking told CNN on Thursday.The President’s refusal to concede, as CNN has previously reported, stems in part from his perceived grievance that Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama undermined his own presidency by saying Russia interfered in the 2016 election and could have impacted the outcome, people around him have said.”