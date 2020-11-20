Even Tucker Carlson Thinks Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Claims are Insane: ‘We Literally Do UFO Segments’ — WATCH

At yesterday’s unhinged Rudy Giuliani hair meltdown event purportedly about election fraud targeting Donald Trump, attorney Sidney Powell made the baseless claim that electronic voting machines had switched millions of Trump votes to Biden votes. Powell presented no evidence, and now even FOX News host Tucker Carlson has had enough.

“After four years this might be the single most open-minded show on television,” said Carlson. “We literally do UFO segments. Not because we’re crazy. Or even a bit interested in the subject. But because there is evidence that UFOs are real and everyone lies about it. There’s evidence that a lot of things responsible people used to dismiss out of hand as ridiculous are in fact real.”

But not Sidney Powell’s claims apparently.

“We invited Sidney Powell on the show,” Carlson whined. “We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually. … But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

“She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.”

Tucker has seen enough (of Sidney Powell anyway)



The Washington Post adds: “On his Thursday show, Carlson didn’t discount the larger claims of Trump’s attorneys that massive fraud disrupted the election — an allegation that has been repeatedly dismissed in court and for which the White House has presented no public evidence. While conceding that Giuliani ‘did not conclusively prove’ any fraud at Thursday’s new conference, Carlson argued that ‘he did raise legitimate questions and in some cases, he pointed to what appeared to be real wrongdoing.’ And he praised Giuliani and Powell for calling into question the security of electronic voting.”