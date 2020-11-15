Trump Acknowledges Biden Win in Lied-Filled Tweet

Donald Trump offered a concession of sorts in an early Sunday tweet rife with conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

Tweeted Trump: “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

1. "He won" is correct, but:

2. Trump's own govt has debunked idea election was rigged

3. Trump's own lawyers have conceded observers were there

4. Trump's own lawyers haven't provided any evidence of fraud

5. The media was not silent about these issues



Otherwise, great tweet https://t.co/fGedrH6uhB November 15, 2020

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Hill reports: “The tweets, like many of the president’s recent posts about the election, were flagged by Twitter as containing disputed claims about election fraud. The president has repeatedly falsely claimed observers were barred during the vote-counting process, and the campaign’s legal challenges have not claimed the software used in tabulating the votes affected the outcome. … Trump has thus far refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying last week the department would ‘transition to a second Trump administration.’ The president last Friday did acknowledge at least the possibility of a Biden administration while discussing the coronavirus pandemic.”

Trump took his “concession” back a little over an hour later.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump spent Saturday evening inciting violence after hundreds of his white supremacist supporters filled the streets of D.C. for the so-called Million MAGA March.

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020