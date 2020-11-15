German COVID Ads Explaining How We Won the Great War of 2020 Go Viral: WATCH

A series of ads made by the German government explaining the COVID pandemic in warlike terms are going viral because of the humorous twist explaining how the battles were won.

In the ads, an older man and his wife look back on the winter of 2020.

Says the man: “I had just turned 22 and was studying engineering, when the second wave hit. At this age, you want to party, study, get to know people, go for drinks with friends…Yet fate had different plans for us. An invisible danger threatened everything we believed in. Suddenly the fate of our country lay in our hands. So, we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing.”

The German Govt's latest Corona advert – now subtitled in English. Quite good. pic.twitter.com/nbRZIm9RcN — Axel Antoni (@antoni_UK) November 14, 2020

"Special times require special heroes"



The sequel of the German government COVID public health advert now with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/vQeOhoAkpW November 15, 2020

DW reports: “Germany has reported 775,556 coronavirus cases with 12,378 deaths. The country imposed a month-long partial lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 at the beginning of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms, and limiting the number of people who can meet in public and in the home.”