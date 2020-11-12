Trump Plans Revenge on FOX News with Own Digital Network: REPORT

Donald Trump has told friends he plans to take down FOX News with his own digital media company and use “vote-count rallies” to prime his MAGA base against Rupert Murdoch’s network.

According to Axios, Rather than start a cable channel, “Trump is considering a digital media channel that would stream online, which would be cheaper and quicker to start.”

Axios adds that Trump’s station would likely charge a monthly fee such as the one charged by FOX Nation, be built upon his database of phone numbers and emails