Trump Sues to Stop Vote Counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania; Demands Recount As Biden Takes Wisconsin

As its path to victory grew narrower, Donald Trump’s campaign filed suit to stop the counting of ballots in Michigan.

Said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

It also sued to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which was called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

The AP reports: “Shortly before the Associated Press called the state for Biden, the Trump campaign vowed to ‘immediately’ request a recount in Wisconsin. … Stepien claimed there have been ‘reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results’ but did not elaborate. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe did not respond to the campaign’s remarks but said the election process followed state laws.”

As of this posting, Biden had 237 electoral votes and Trump 214. 270 are needed to win.