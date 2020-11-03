Trump Supporters Harass and Intimidate Voters Outside Brooklyn Polling Place: WATCH

Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, posted video to social media showing Trump supporters harassing, intimidating, and threatening violence against voters near a polling place. The man, who was joined by another man, had parked his car flying Trump flags in a spot he said was 100 feet away.

Guy in a MAGA truck showed up at IS88 in South Slope. pic.twitter.com/41meP9XR8q — Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020

I’m a poll worker here in Brooklyn. Here’s the first case of voter intimidation I’ve witnessed: pic.twitter.com/sAXaWlb08v November 3, 2020

More voter intimidation pic.twitter.com/p6IYg1FIcG — Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020

City Council candidate Whitney Hu posted additional footage of the same man, with a friend, accusing the police of standing by: “He’s within 100ft & has tried to intimidate people on the sidewalk at MS88 in Brooklyn. NYPD drove by which is ironic considering they shut down volunteers for passing out coffee in Red Hook but don’t think this is electioneering. Cops have spent more time lecturing an actual voter who got yelled at than the folks doing the intimidation.”

Cops have spent more time lecturing an actual voter who got yelled at than the folks doing the intimidation. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/y4W7cFbGBY — Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020

The community affairs cop never talked to the community instead let these two officers bully and intimidate an election observer. I had to ask the cops to step back multiple times. @KathyParkPrice https://t.co/cL6DIw5Wm0 pic.twitter.com/rR7pZKWZWE — Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020

We found his car. 17th & 3rd Avenue. Twitter detectives + good ol’ neighbors found him. Feel free to leave bad Yelp reviews here. This isn’t the sort of neighbor we need in Brooklyn. https://t.co/Mi9OJqz1MS — Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020

Just confirmed it myself. Here’s his Jeep — where he’s also received multiple tickets too. https://t.co/imiuq6sWss pic.twitter.com/6Q9127lpWh — Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020