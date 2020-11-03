Trump Supporters Harass and Intimidate Voters Outside Brooklyn Polling Place: WATCH

Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, posted video to social media showing Trump supporters harassing, intimidating, and threatening violence against voters near a polling place. The man, who was joined by another man, had parked his car flying Trump flags in a spot he said was 100 feet away.
City Council candidate Whitney Hu posted additional footage of the same man, with a friend, accusing the police of standing by: “He’s within 100ft & has tried to intimidate people on the sidewalk at MS88 in Brooklyn. NYPD drove by which is ironic considering they shut down volunteers for passing out coffee in Red Hook but don’t think this is electioneering. Cops have spent more time lecturing an actual voter who got yelled at than the folks doing the intimidation.”