Deutsche Bank v Trump, Beyoncé, Pilot Whales, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dr. Birx, Jean Paul Gaultier, Beverly Hills: HOT LINKS

DEUTSCHE BANK. Looking for a way to dump Trump: “Deutsche Bank has about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, the president’s umbrella group that is currently overseen by his two sons, according to filings made by Trump to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in July and a senior source within the bank. The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments and personally guaranteed by the president, according to two bank officials.”

NAME CHECK. Trump went after Beyoncé, prompting her to put out video endorsing Biden.

COVID OR VAPID? Kourtney Kardashian dragged by doctor after saying that face masks can cause cancer.

CRISTIANO RONALDO. The Juventus FC soccer player certainly looks recovered from the coronavirus.

SRI LANKA. Villagers and Navy help save 120 pilot whales from mass stranding. “The school of short-finned pilot whales had washed ashore at Panadura, 15 miles (25km) south of Colombo, since Monday afternoon in the biggest mass stranding of whales on the island.”

Sri Lankan villagers raced to save a pod of about 100 whales beached off the country's southwestern coast https://t.co/z56BVOc0Co pic.twitter.com/GEpMFk4ail — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2020

Hundreds of whales are stranded off the coast of Panadura. Lot of people are watching it.

Police, with the help of the Coast Guard, have begun work to send the stranded whales back into the sea.@otaradel @SriLankaSeaR#Whales #Nature #offcoast #srilanka #panadurai #Sealife pic.twitter.com/eNpAsewaSR — Thayanaa Santhuru 🇱🇰 (@TSanthuru) November 2, 2020

POLLING PLACES. Police monitoring extremist groups: “Extremist groups are planning actions in key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, which has been tracking extremists on social media. Those states, along with Georgia and Oregon, face the highest risk of election-related activity by armed vigilante groups, according to a report by MilitiaWatch and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.”

10 MILLION CALLS. Robocaller has left messages urging voters to “stay safe and stay home.” “The robocalls, which have come from a slew of fake or unknown numbers, began over the summer and intensified in October, and now appear to have affected nearly every Zip code in the United States.”

DR. BIRX. White House coronavirus adviser speaks up, pleads with officials: “We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality. This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

VIENNA. Terrorist who killed 4 and wounded 22 was 20-year-old ISIS fanatic: “The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Police searched 18 properties as well as the suspect’s apartment, detaining 14 people associated with the assailant who are being questioned, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.”

SAN FRANCISCO. Police investigating death of gay man who was burned alive: “Eric Michael Moren, 28, was discovered at 4:18 a.m. by San Francisco police in the area of Minna Street and Russ Alley.”

FASHION SHOW OF THE DAY. Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier held a Day of the Dead show at the house of the late artist Frida Kahlo.

Descubre la exclusiva colaboración de Jean Paul Gaultier en la espectacular ofrenda de día de Muertos en @MuseoFridaKahlo #JPGLovesMexico — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) October 29, 2020

SCHOOL DAZE. 61,000+ kids got COVID last week in the U.S. “In all, 853,635 children have been diagnosed with the virus this year, representing 11.1 percent of all U.S. cases. The percentage of pediatric cases has risen steadily since mid-April, when children accounted for just 2 percent of Covid-19 cases in the country.”

BEVERLY HILLS. Cops employ SWAT vehicles, armed officers ahead of election. “The Beverly Hills City Council voted to pour $4.8 million into security around the election. They have hired SWAT members from Santa Paula, armed private security companies, and additional equipment to protect the city and its 35,000 residence from violence.”

NYC The NYPD actually assisted a Trump caravan in blocking traffic on major bridges: “The NYC convoy was accompanied by an NYPD escort, which did not intervene as participants halted traffic on the Whitestone Bridge to wave pro-Trump and pro-police flags in the roadway. The group continued upstate, later taking over the Mario Cuomo Bridge, according to video posted by Freedom News TV. A separate Trump motorcade blocked the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey, reportedly shutting down express lanes for miles.”

