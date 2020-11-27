Trump Flips Out at Reporter While Seated at Hilariously Tiny Desk: ‘Don’t Talk to Me That Way. I’m The President of The United States’ — WATCH

Donald Trump flipped out at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason on Thursday amid his first grilling since losing the U.S. presidential election.

Trump was being asked if he’d concede the election should the Electoral College vote for Biden in December.

“Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. Don’t talk — I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

JUST IN: President Trump snaps at reporter objecting to the President's false claims about the election: "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/RbTKItjs9L — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

Trump was also mocked for sitting at a tiny desk.

This is a real photo he chose to take. pic.twitter.com/uDdA56Zr2c — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 27, 2020

I could look at this glorious visual forever. Resolute Desk > This Desk > Clipboard. Losing power is brutal. https://t.co/hKv7VOFHA7 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 27, 2020

This mini resolute desk will never not make me laugh.



No, it wasn't Photoshopped. It's real.



The seal makes it funnier. pic.twitter.com/5AgKxVaRjo — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 27, 2020

Awww… that’s cute! Look who got a Fisher-Price My First Presidency Resolute Desk play set for Christmas. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/yFLsJTtPij — The Drake 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@if_you_see_kaye) November 27, 2020

The Resolute Desk Edition



How it started… How it's going pic.twitter.com/WrSKqHa6it — 🇺🇸 invicta 🇺🇸 (@tat_tva) November 27, 2020

Nobody who knows that they are the President has to remind people by shouting it loudly at reporters.



Especially not while sitting at an itty bitty, teenie weenie little resolute desk. So small. pic.twitter.com/wMIbVzQEzC — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 27, 2020

In related news, Trump flipped out at Twitter in a late-night tweetstorm after the hashtag #DiaperDon started to trend.

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Trump was set to meet his family at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday.

