Dolly Parton, SCOTUS and Religion, Matthew Morrison, Frederic Chopin, Gay Panic, Alex, Trebek, The Rosebud Motel: HOT LINKS

SCOTUS. Supreme Court backs religious challenge to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID restrictions in 5-4 vote: “The court’s ruling was at odds with earlier ones concerning churches in California and Nevada. In those cases, decided in May and July, the court allowed the states’ governors to restrict attendance at religious services. The Supreme Court’s membership has changed since then, with Justice Barrett succeeding Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September.”

FLORIDA. Appellate court ruling strikes down conversion therapy bans across state: “As a result of a federal appeals court ruling that struck down laws in Palm Beach County banning LGBTQ conversion therapy, other Florida municipalities with similar laws can no longer enforce such bans on therapies that attempt to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

VACCINE. AstraZeneca vaccine advances despite trial data questions: “The announcements came after some scientists raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the shot was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.”

NORTH KOREA. Kim Jong Un executes two people amid COVID panic: “North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked down the capital, Pyongyang, as part of frantic efforts to guard against the coronavirus and its economic damage, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Friday.”

GAY PANIC. Legal defense still admitted in 39 states: “It normally bolsters either insanity or self-defence claims, and its use goes back decades.”

FREDERIC CHOPIN. Composer’s interest in men airbrushed from history: “Chopin’s Men, a two-hour radio programme that aired on Swiss public broadcaster SRF’s arts channel, argues that the composer’s letters have been at times deliberately mistranslated, rumours of affairs with women exaggerated, and hints at an apparent interest in ‘cottaging’, or looking for sexual partners in public toilets, simply ignored.”

FEATURED REAL ESTATE OF THE DAY. The Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek is for sale for CA$2 million in Ontario, Canada. “The Property is currently not operational and a new owner has the ability to create something special on the Site, capitalizing on new travel trends following COVID-19, It is anticipated travelers will be valuing safety and cleanliness as well as unique experiences to enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

