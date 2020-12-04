CNBC Segment on COVID Restrictions Explodes into On-Air Brawl: WATCH

Disagreement over COVID restrictions came to the small screen on Friday morning as CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin and contributor Rick Santelli erupted into a shouting match.

“The difference between a big box retailer and a restaurant, frankly even a church, is so different it’s unbelievable,” Sorkin said.

“I disagree. I disagree. I disagree!” Santelli yelled back.

“It’s science,” asserted Sorkin. “I’m sorry.”

“It’s not science. 500 people in a Loew’s aren’t any safer than 150 in a restaurant that holds 600. I don’t believe it. Sorry! Don’t believe it!” screeched Santelli.

“You are doing a disservice to the viewer,” said Sorkin.

“You are doing a disservice to the viewer,” replied Santelli. “You are! You are!”