Tucker Carlson: Christmas COVID Lockdowns are Absurd Because ‘Death is Inevitable’ — WATCH

Tucker Carlson denounced COVID lockdowns during the holiday season on his FOX News show Thursday night, saying, “if death is inevitable — and that may be the one thing you’re not allowed to say in this country, but it’s still true — then maybe we should pause before we destroy the living in the name of trying to eliminate it.”

The U.S. recorded more than 2,500 COVID deaths in a single day on Thursday.

“Christmas is almost here, the best week on the American calendar, the happiest time that we have,” Carlson began. “This year, of all years, Christmas has a deeper resonance, maybe closer to its original meaning. In a time of crisis, you inevitably start thinking about those things you otherwise might ignore if you are busier and more content — things like, what’s the purpose of all of this? What matters most in my life? And what happens when it ends?”

“In general, people tend to become more spiritual, more openly religious, when they’re suffering,” Carlson argued. “It’s not an accident. In fact, it may be the upside. You get to think beyond the next Amazon delivery for a minute. Of course, not everyone is in favor of that. All of the focus on the big, enduring things, the focus on our families, the focus on what’s true and what’s not true, the focus on eternity itself, all of that tends to diminish the power of the people in charge of our temporal world, for obvious reasons. We take our leaders less seriously when we’re reminded that they’re just people. Slightly ludicrous, just like we are. When we’re reminded that they too will pass, all of us will.”

“Politicians understand this threat,” Carlson added. “They’ve figured out that Christmas is bigger than they are, and therefore, it’s a threat to them. Better cancel it — and, in fact, they’re trying hard.”

Right-wingers like Tucker Carlson have not only politicized the virus but they’ve decided they’re on the side of the virus pic.twitter.com/XtQD54tuQb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

