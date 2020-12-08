Trump Abandons Olympic Wrestler Dan Gable at Medal of Freedom Ceremony: WATCH

Donald Trump walked out of a Presidential Medal Freedom Ceremony on Monday, leaving Olympic wrestler Dan Gable and his family standing in the room not knowing what to do.

This is unreal. Trump abruptly walked out of Dan Gable’s Medal of Freedom ceremony today, leaving Gable shrugging and at a complete loss about what he was supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/mOzlLn8poC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

While presenting the Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable, Trump brags about Gable's record but then lies and says, "in politics, I won two. So I'm 2-0. And that's pretty good too." (Trump lost the election to Joe Biden.) pic.twitter.com/NdndtshS8D December 7, 2020

The AP reports: “Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the award during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles. During his six matches at the Munich Olympics, he went unscored upon. Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.”