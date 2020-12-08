Trump Called Pennsylvania House Speaker to Ask for Help Overturning Election Results

Donald Trump called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler to ask for help in overturning the will of voters, who elected Joe Biden as president, making it three states now where the president has made personal requests to lawmakers to intervene and reverse the result of the 2020 election. Trump also reached out to Republicans in Michigan and in Georgia.

The Washington Post reports: “The president’s outreach to Pennsylvania’s Republican House leader came after his campaign and its allies decisively lost numerous legal challenges in the state in both state and federal court. Trump has continued to press his baseless claims of widespread voting irregularities both publicly and privately.”

KDKA reports: “Cutler reportedly told the president that Pennsylvania’s Legislature does not have the power to override the will of the voters. On Friday, 75 Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, including Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, signed a statement urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.”

In related news, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday stepped up to volunteer to argue the impeached president’s case before the U.S. Supreme Court should they take it.

Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I've publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA. December 7, 2020