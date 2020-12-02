Georgia Election Official, a Lifelong Conservative Republican, Unloads on Trump Over Death Threats: ‘It’s All Gone Too Far. All of It!’ — WATCH

Gabriel Sterling, the voting implementation manager with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, ripped Trump for his complicity in death threats being made at election workers amid the president’s perpetuation of baseless claims that the election was rigged.

11 Alive reports: “It comes after a 20-year-old contractor for Dominion received death threats, Sterling said. He said the worker received threats with a noose on social media — saying he should be hanged for treason. He said the tech was transporting a report for batches in Gwinnett County. … Sterling also mentioned Joe diGenova, the attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign, calling for violence against Chris Krebs, a former White House cybersecurity official. “

Said Sterling: “It all gone too far. All of it! … Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up and if you’re going to take a position of leadership – show some!”

"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," says @GabrielSterling with Georgia Sec of State after a Dominion tech's life was threatened with a noose. "Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language….all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this." pic.twitter.com/OnHaxgpJx6 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 1, 2020