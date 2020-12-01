Former Election Security Official Chris Krebs Reacts to Trump Lawyer’s Call for Him to Be Executed: ‘There are Things Coming’ — WATCH

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, was fired by Trump last month via tweet for a statement the agency put out earlier this month saying that this year’s election was the most secure in U.S. history.

Krebs also recently appeared on 60 Minutes to debunk and dismantle Trump’s election fraud lies

On Monday, Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova told conservative radio talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs should be executed.

Said diGenova: “Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

Trump Lawyer Joe DiGenova saying Chris Krebs should be “drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.” live on the Howie Carr show



Howie Carr laughs… pic.twitter.com/0MjZAn9jaI December 1, 2020

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday morning, Krebs suggested he might be pursuing legal action.

Said Krebs when asked about diGenova’s rhetoric: “It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior. The way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy. … We’re taking a look at all of our available opportunities. I’m not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I’m reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though.”