Gay Man Shares Heartbreaking Moment Mother Denounced Him for Marrying Boyfriend: WATCH

Henry Jimenez, a 21-year-old fashion, lifestyle and celebrity photographer based in Mexico City, shared the heartbreaking moment his religious mother denounced him upon telling her that he had become engaged to his boyfriend Kasey and inviting her to the wedding. The video has since gone viral.

“I’m getting married,” said Jimenez, smiling, “did someone tell you? I want to invite you but I know that you don’t approve that I’m marrying my boyfriend.”

Replied Jimenez’s mother: “I can’t believe you’re being serious about this. … Do you know that’s a sin in front of the eyes of God? Do you know that? It’s on the Bible. Those who will never get into God’s kingdom are men that sleep with men, drunks and adulterers. … You’re so wrong. You can’t see it but you’re so wrong. At what point did you meet that guy? That guy has blinded you, he doesn’t want anything to do with God. … You broke my heart into a thousand pieces. Every time you talk to me about that, you make me sad. You make me sicker than I already am.”

“The day I die you are gonna be the one who kills me because I’m always thinking about all the stuff you’ve done wrong,” Jimenez’s mother added. “You do wrong. You sin. … Think really hard about what you’re doing. Think about it and don’t sin for Satan.”

The proposal, which took place in northern Alaska, was shared to his Instagram account a week ago.