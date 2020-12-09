France’s European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune Comes Out as Gay, Says He’ll Visit Poland’s ‘LGBT-Free Zones’

French European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune came out as gay in an interview with France’s TÊTU magazine, and also announced that he’ll visit Poland’s “LGBT free” zones in support of activists.

Politico reports: “Beaune promised he would visit a Polish ‘LGBT-free’ zone early next year, as well as bringing his support to a Polish abortion rights organization. … Hundreds of Polish municipalities have declared themselves ‘LGBT-free’ zones. The Polish government offered in August to support towns that have lost EU funding because of this.”

Said Beaune: “I wouldn’t want people to say I am fighting against ‘LGBT-free’ zones because I am gay. It would be insulting to say I am leading that fight for myself. However, as European affairs minister, I have an additional responsibility. I must fight for tolerance.”

AFP reports: “Beaune had previously called ‘LGBT-ideology free zones’ set up by several local councils in Poland ‘an absolute scandal’. He acknowledged in the interview that the Polish government was not directly responsible for the local bans, ‘but members of the ruling party encourage and implement them’. Beaune, who has taken a prominent role in the Brexit negotiations, has not previously mentioned his sexual orientation in media interviews. But he told the magazine: ‘I’m gay, and I’m happy with that.'”