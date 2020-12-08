125,000 Sign Petition in Support of Gay Student Suspended for Wearing Nail Polish: WATCH

Trevor Wilkinson, a student at Clyde High School in Texas, was suspended after he wore nail polish to school.

Wrote Wilkinson on a Change.org petition which 125,000 people have now signed: “Hello, my name is Trevor Wilkinson and I am a senior at Clyde High School. Today, I got ISS (in school suspension) for having my nails painted. I was told that I will continue to get ISS until I take them off. It’s a complete double standard because girls are allowed to paint and get their nails done. Not only that, but freedom of expression is validation enough that the dress code and policy is not okay. I am a gay male and I’m beyond proud. This is unjust and not okay. Help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay. I am a human. I am valid. I should not get in trouble for having my nails done. Sign and share this so people like me don’t have to ever deal with this again. It’s time for a change and that time is now. Thank you;)”

Wilkinson told local station WBRC that he has been “having issues” at Clyde ever since coming out as gay.