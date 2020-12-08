Geoff Duncan, Rebekah Jones, David Sedaris, Walter Reed, Christopher Nolan Rage, Fort Lauderdale, CNCO, Nicholas Hoult: HOT LINKS

LIKE CHRISTMAS GIFTS. Trump plans to pardon “every person who ever talked to me.”

JAVANKA. Ivanka and Jared have bought a $30 million lot in Miami. “The private, guarded and gated Indian Creek Island is also one of the most secure places in Florida, as it boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residences.”

FLORIDA. Agents raid home of fired scientist “who built the state’s much-praised COVID-19 dashboard before being fired over what she said was refusing to ‘manipulate data.'”

At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

WALTER REED. Doctor who criticized Trump’s COVID joyride removed from the schedule: “Dr. James Phillips, the emergency room physician who publicly criticized President Trump’s decision to drive with Secret Service agents to greet supporters while he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, has been removed from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s schedule starting in January, according to sources familiar with the situation. “

DAVID SEDARIS. Comic author blasted for assertion that people should have the right to fire random service workers.

THE CROWN. Netflix says it will not add a “fiction” disclaimer to its latest season.

WARNER BROS. Director Christopher Nolan slams studio for deciding to put out all 2021 movies on HBO Max: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service. Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing.”

GEORGIA. Trump blasts GOP lieutenant governor. “Georgia Lt. Governor [Geoff Duncan] is a RINO Never Trumper who got himself elected as LG by falsely claiming to be ‘pro-Trump’. Too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced! We need every great Georgian to call him out!”

Georgia Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA is a RINO Never Trumper who got himself elected as LG by falsely claiming to be “pro-Trump”. Too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced! We need every great Georgian to call him out! #SpecialSession! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

MARK ZUCKERBERG. Facebook CEO threatened the British government that he would pull company’s investment over plans to regulate social media: “The minutes, from May 2018, show that an obsequious Hancock was eager to please, offering ‘a new beginning’ for the government’s relationship with social media platforms. He offered to change the government’s approach from ‘threatening regulation to encouraging collaborative working to ensure legislation is proportionate and innovation-friendly’.”

FLORIDA. Fort Lauderdale ranks as least safe city in America: “WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Each of the dimensions was evaluated using 42 metrics, which were each graded on a 100-point scale, to determine an overall score.”

UNAIDS. New HIV infections among gay men and MSM are increasing: “In 2019, key populations (including gay men and other men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers, transgender people and prisoners) and their partners accounted for 62% of all new HIV infections worldwide, including the largest share of new infections in every region other than eastern and southern Africa.”

