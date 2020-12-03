Giuliani Election Fraud Hearing ‘Witness’ Says All Chinese People Look Alike: WATCH

At Rudy Giuliani’s hearing before the Michigan House Oversight Committee meant to boost Trump’s conspiracy theory claims of election fraud, one of his witnesses said this: “The other representative said that you can actually show up and vote without an ID. Shocking. How can you allow that to happen? Like, a lot of people think all Indians look alike. I think all Chinese look alike.”

One of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses just said she thinks “all Chinese look alike” while making the argument for a voter ID requirement in Michigan pic.twitter.com/WUCYRTzmgu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2020

READ THIS NEXT: Cuckoo Election Fraud ‘Witness’ and Victoria Jackson Look-Alike Goes Viral After Giuliani Tries to Shush Her at Michigan Hearing: WATCH

Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) blasted the woman’s remarks: “So we can add anti-Asian racism to this circus of a hearing full of lies and complete lack of knowledge of election processes? Great. What a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. We are in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying. We have problems to solve. End this circus.”