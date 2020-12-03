Cuckoo Election Fraud ‘Witness’ and Victoria Jackson Look-Alike Goes Viral After Giuliani Tries to Shush Her at Michigan Hearing: WATCH

Remember Saturday Night Live‘s Victoria Jackson, who after being a beloved SNL player revealed herself to be a right-wing birther loon? She’s trending on social media not because she’s making a comeback, but because of an as-unhinged look-alike “witness” brought by Rudy Giuliani in his baseless case about election fraud in Michigan.

Victoria Jackson

Melissa Carone, who identified herself as a contractor from Dominion Voting Systems, is going viral for the sarcastic grilling and eyebrow-raising she gave to members of a House Oversight Committee in the Michigan legislature on Wednesday that has to be seen to be believed. Example A, in which Rudy tries to shush her:

Holy smokes the sequel is even better!



Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in!



She treats this Republican* like he’s a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down.



*corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d December 3, 2020

The Daily Beast reports: “Alleging that she witnessed poll workers running the same ballots through voting machines ‘thousands of times,’ Carone—noticeably slurring— took issue when a state representative said that she should be ‘under oath’ during her testimony. … When Johnson tried once more to ask her about her outlandish claims, Carone loudly wondered about the turnout rate being ‘120 percent,’ prompting Giuliani to reach over to calm her down, all while audibly ‘shushing’ her. Needless to say, the rest of Carone’s testimony was just as fact-free, unhinged, and jaw-dropping. And she continued to deliver it with an amazing amount of self-confidence.”

At one point, GOP Rep. Steve Johnson told her, “We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes.”

Carone replied, “What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?”

Here you go:

Could’ve sworn I knew her from every retail gig I worked. pic.twitter.com/5WAzVMdYQi — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

Holy smokes the sequel is even better!



Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in!



She treats this Republican* like he’s a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down.



*corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

“I can’t even get an actual job anymore,” says Mellissa Carone. She says she was laid off from Ford before she was hired by a staffing agency to do temp IT work, now claims that Democrats are the reason she hasn’t been hired in the past four weeks. pic.twitter.com/M1j9ecldIM — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020