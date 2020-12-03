Leslie Jones Had the Best Reaction to Trump’s Deranged 45-Minute Election Rant: WATCH

If you weren’t lucky enough to have missed it, you saw Donald Trump’s insane 45-minute election fraud rant that he gave on Facebook yesterday while cable outlets refused to run it. And if you did miss it, you’re lucky enough to have Leslie Jones sum it up. Play it (prepare for language).

This is FUCKING EMBARRASSING!! pic.twitter.com/8fszMT8pbm — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Stephen Colbert had a few things to say about it as well: “No press, no questions, not even the mediating lower third graphics of cable news. Just uncut, blue flake crazy packed into a straw and blown right into the brainstem of the kamikaze MAGA dead-enders. … It may be the most impotent speech you’ve ever made. Because it was just another rambling mass of lies that lasted a full 46 minutes. My big complaint? He should have done this a week ago, not because he said anything worth hearing, but at least the people who canceled a big family Thanksgiving could have pretended they were still eating with their racist uncle.”

“You’re a petty, angry man desperate for validation you will never receive and have never deserved,” Colbert added. “And in 50 days, you’ll be out of the White House, without the protections of executive power and no court is going to uphold you pardoning yourself. Plus, you’re ugly and your mother dresses you funny. And here’s the thing. All the contested states are now certified. It’s over!”

Added MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle: “Anyone who listened or heard what Donald Trump said last night and were commissioned by the people of their states to represent the state and the country who did not think maybe we should go down and take this away from him, invoke the 25th amendment before more damage is done, where are these people? That’s the question of the day. That’s the question of our time.”